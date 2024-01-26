Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Further Evidence Of Israeli War Crimes
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
94 Subscribers
57 views
Published a month ago

The perpetrators of this horrific event, along with their political and military leaders must be brought to account. There is absolutely no excuse for the cold-blooded murders that the Israeli armed forces continue to carry out. Shelling the 'scene of the crime' afterward was most likely done to cover up any evidence.

The unfortunate thing is that the political and military leaders behind the current policies calling for this sort of behavior will most likely never be held accountable.

Video Source:

Al Jazeera English

Closing Theme Music:

'Drum Warfare' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

﻿﻿Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Al Jazeera or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce fri22:54

Keywords
israeli genocideisraeli war crimesisraeli and gaza warisraeli murders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket