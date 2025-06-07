Remembering The USS Liberty And Israeli Treachery

Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 16, 2025, this speech was delivered by Mr. Phil Tourney, who was serving on the USS Liberty when it was attacked on June 8th, 1967, by Israeli air and sea forces. The attack was designed to drag the United States into the Israeli-Arab war on Israel's side.

The plan was that the relatively unarmed 'Liberty', a Belmont-class technical research ship, was supposed to sink, along with all hands, but the gallant men and the 'Liberty' were too tough to succumb. There's strong evidence that this evil plan involved high-ranking U.S. military and government officials, leading right up to the White House Oval Room.





In memory of the men who died defending the USS Liberty and the Flag:

Lieutenant James Pierce

Jerry Leroy Converse

Thomas Ray Thornton

Francis Brown

James Lee Lenau

Curtis Alan Graves

John Spicher

Philippe Charles Tiedtke

Robert Burton Eisenberg

Duane Marggraf

John Caleb Smith

Sergeant Jack Lewis Raper

Lieutenant Commander Philip McCutcheon Armstrong

Lawrence P. Hayden

David Skolak

Richard W. Keene

Carl Christian Nygren

Frederick James Walton

Edward Emory Rehmeyer III

Ronnie J. Campbell

Alan Higgins

Alexander Neil Thompson

Jerry Lee Goss

James Mahlon Lupton

William Bernard Allenbaugh

Warren Edward Hersey

Raymond Eugene Linn

Gary Ray Blanchard

Anthony Peter Mendle

David W. Marlborough

Carl Lewis Hoar

Allen Merle Blue

Lieutenant Stephen Spencer Toth

Melvin Douglas Smith





Video Source:

Mises Institute

Auburn, Alabama, United States





Closing Theme Music:

'In Honor' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios





Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between the Mises Institute or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pc sat23:40