Your Mind Makes It Real - German New Medicine

The podcast embarks on an enlightening journey into the complex interplay between mind and body, emphasizing how psychological distress can precipitate physical illness. Centered on the pioneering work of Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer and his theories in German New Medicine, the discussion reveals startling insights into how profound emotional experiences can lead to serious health conditions, particularly cancer. The host poignantly narrates Dr. Hamer's personal tragedy—the loss of his son—which not only impacted his emotional state but also coincided with his own cancer diagnosis. This narrative sets a powerful tone for the episode, linking personal loss with broader health implications.













As the conversation unfolds, the host dives deeper into the mechanisms of how emotional trauma manifests physically within the body. Dr. Hamer's research identified a direct correlation between psychological conflicts and the onset of diseases, which he formalized through the concept of the Dirk Hamer Syndrome (DHS). The episode discusses how specific traumas can affect corresponding areas of the brain, leading to physical ailments, demonstrating that emotional and physical health are inextricably linked. The host elaborates on various case studies that highlight this connection, such as the relationship between stress and the onset of lung cancer or breast cancer, prompting listeners to consider their own emotional well-being as a crucial aspect of overall health.













Ultimately, the podcast serves as a clarion call for a paradigm shift in how we view health and disease. It argues for a holistic approach to healing that prioritizes mental health, encouraging listeners to engage with practices such as mindfulness, therapy, and community support as essential components of recovery. The host emphasizes that addressing the mind is not just beneficial but necessary for true healing, advocating for a more integrative understanding of health that encompasses both psychological and physiological dimensions.













Chapters:





00:02 - Introduction to the Mind-Body Connection

00:04 - Understanding Psychosomatic Illness

00:44 - The Story of Doctor Hamer

04:30 - The Dirk Hamer Syndrome Explained

10:54 - The Biological Laws of German New Medicine

21:43 - Healing and Overcoming Fear