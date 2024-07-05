Hijacking the Blood of Newborns: Church Issues Guthrie Test Warning to Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Four years after banning RNA injections, MarcioniteChurch.org is recommending parents expecting the birth of a child to invoke a religious exemption against the Guthrie test (heel prick test) which involves the use of a lancet to collect blood from the newborn.
Once again we find evil hiding in plain sight and the ramifications are stunning. Show notes below:
