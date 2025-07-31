BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI Governance and The Agentic State | Greg Reese
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
4
290 views • 1 month ago

Welcome to Your Nightmare: The Externalization of the Agentic State

The Agentic State is an instrument for an even tighter control of all activities on earth, and a dream come true for every aspiring dictator who wants to play god.

In October last year World Economic Forum opened the Global Government Technology Centre (GGTC) at GovTech Campus Deutschland in Berlin with the mission to “accelerate the digital transformation of government” together with “founding partner”, French IT-consultant Capgemini. The latter is an aspiring “global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations”.

The initiative is a part of WEFs network Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the ongoing technocratic world revolution, and fulfills G20's goal of developing a Digital Public Infrastructure to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (an initiative launched during India's presidency in 2023).

https://gregreese.substack.com/

https://reesereport.com/#donate

Mirrored - Greg Reese

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
greg reeseai governanceagentic state
