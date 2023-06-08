NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tells ENTIRE City To Stay Indoors To Avoid 'Nicotine Yellow' Wildfire Smoke Containing Toxic Nanoparticles - As Air pollution In Big Apple Becomes the Worst On EARTH.





2pm: The Air Quality Index In The NYC Region Was 324– The Worst Since The Environmental Protection Agency Began Recording Air Quality Measurements In 1999. It Shattered The Previous Record Of 174, Set On Tuesday. The Region’s Previous Highest Reading, 167.





Advice from a Californian:

-Wear an N95 mask if going outside.

-Maybe wear a facial mask even inside.

-Keep all doors sealed shut.

-Use a HEPA air filter.