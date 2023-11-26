BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates Insider Boasts BILLIONS Will Die In 2024 Plandemic
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3506 views • 11/26/2023

Three years ago, Bill Gates openly bragged that a future pandemic would wipe billions of people off the face of the earth. Speaking with his trademark smirk, Gates could not have been clearer about his plans for the future.

Now, according to a Gates Foundation insider, plans for the promised pandemic are underway and the global elite are planning to shift their depopulation agenda into high gear.

What is the event they are planning? It is a severe pandemic, worse than COVID-19, targeting young people and children.

Gates is trying desperately to stop any information about this disturbing plan from leaking out to the public, but unfortunately for him there are now too many people determined to expose his evil to the world.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

pandemicdepopulationbill gatesworld economic forumwefgates foundationanthony faucicovid plandemic
