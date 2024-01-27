P.1 Long TIRING day’s end: New MULLEIN TEA infusion; I FORGOT TO EAT TODAY! MVI_7958

If I was a bit all-over-the-shop in this video, it may have been low glucose levels in my brain, having forgotten to eat today. Yet, I count it a blessing that I forgot, did not feel hungry once, considering the billions of people who regularly are life-threatingly hungry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.