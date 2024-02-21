Why you should take cod liver oil

https://drericberg.com/

Cod liver oil is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA. EPA has potent anti-inflammatory properties, while DHA supports cognitive function. Cod liver oil is also rich in vitamin A and vitamin D. Don’t confuse cod liver oil with fish oil! You would need 12,000 mg of fish oil to equal just one tablespoon of cod liver oil. You can not get vitamin A from fruits and vegetables. Beta-carotene is only a precursor to vitamin A, not the active form. Cod liver oil contains retinol, the active form of vitamin A. The most common autoimmune disease is Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism. There’s a significant link between vitamin A deficiency and hypothyroidism. There are vitamin A receptors inside of your white blood cells, so it’s crucial for immunity! Vitamin A also helps to regulate iodine. Vitamin A supports the mucus membranes of your mouth, sinuses, throat, and lungs, so it’s critical in preventing infections. It also supports the roots of the microvilli on the inside of your intestinal tract. Vitamin A supports the health of your retina. If you’re deficient in retinol (the active form of vitamin A), you can go blind. Cod liver oil is also a good source of vitamin D. Without vitamin D, you can't pull calcium and magnesium into the body. Beans, legumes, grains, and cereals are very high in phytic acid, which increases the need for vitamin D. If your diet is high in these foods, it’s easy to become deficient in vitamin D.

Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



