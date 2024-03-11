This little girl could not walk, her whole body trembled when she was left in the deep forest

Pitiful Animal





March 10, 2024





These pictures could only break your heart

This girl could not walk

Her whole body trembled in an attempt to protect herself from the world.

She was alone to face her impending death.

She was a pomeranian and was only 4 years old.

Her skin was tortured and red.

She had a hernia, a crooked back, and a broken pelvis.

I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FR_N5z6iZOA