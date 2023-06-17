BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dave Chappelle Exposes Oprah Winfrey - HaloNews - HaloFringe
HaloRock™
HaloRock™
2027 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
261 views • 06/17/2023

What does he have to say about one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, Oprah Winfrey? Well, you’re about to find out. Dave Chappelle has always had a complicated relationship with Oprah Winfrey. On one hand, he's been a guest on her show, and he's expressed his admiration for her achievements. On the other hand, he's also made fun of her in his comedy routines, and he's accused her of being part of a shady elite that controls the entertainment industry. Dave Chappelle has never been afraid to speak his mind and call out the hypocrisy and corruption that he sees in Hollywood. And one of his favorite targets is Oprah Winfrey.

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily

Keywords
exposesdaveoprahwinfreychappellehalonewshalofringe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy