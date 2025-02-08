18+ Ever since the ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has been engaged in a campaign dubbed “Iron Wall” in both Jenin and Tul Karem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever since the ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has been engaged in a campaign dubbed “Iron Wall” in both Jenin and Tul Karem. This has resulted in dozens of murdered Palestinians at the hands of the IDF, including several children.
One such instance caught completely on camera shows a Palestinian child from Tul Karem being sniped by the IDF. The boy can be heard in the footage asking for his mother before passing out from the shock. He is currently in critical condition.
