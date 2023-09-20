BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The verse "To You"
shipshard
shipshard
17 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 09/20/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oaNeeB3uLQ 

Poem 2021 Isabella Togramajian.


For putting love in my heart chassis

Thank you for everything: for what is not and is,

for what was not, for what will certainly be.

For all the ways, spiritual attempts,

obstacles, prohibitions, quiet steps,

for the courage that I did not expect, I

thank you for everything and forgive you forever.


Look for ART seritio.

Search by nickname @_seritio_ on other networks!

https://vk.com/seritio 

https://vk.com/seritio_art 

https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/ 

https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/ 

https://www.youtube.com/@izabella_seritio 


ART for truth seekers from the brilliant Isabella Togramadzhyan in the serious group "Seritio"

Photos, videos, art, original music and much more.


https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/ 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 


Keywords
creationlovelifephilosophyartgratitudeliteraturepoemsmodern artcontemporary artarthouse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy