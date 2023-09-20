The verse "To You"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oaNeeB3uLQ

Poem 2021 Isabella Togramajian.





For putting love in my heart chassis



Thank you for everything: for what is not and is,



for what was not, for what will certainly be.



For all the ways, spiritual attempts,



obstacles, prohibitions, quiet steps,



for the courage that I did not expect, I



thank you for everything and forgive you forever.







