The verse "To You"

Poem 2021 Isabella Togramajian.
For putting love in my heart chassis
Thank you for everything: for what is not and is,
for what was not, for what will certainly be.
For all the ways, spiritual attempts,
obstacles, prohibitions, quiet steps,
for the courage that I did not expect, I
thank you for everything and forgive you forever.
