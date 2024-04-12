BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 12, 2024
04/12/2024

Episode 2258 - New things coming to you from healthmasters -What new thing is ATF trying to do? -How do elite gain access to more control of the citizens? -Is Ménière disease connected to Covid vaccine? -OJ Simpson dies. -When the body is iodide deficient it can connect to what health issues? -In a study what supplement can help decrease breast cancer and prostate cancer? -Why is the thyroid so important to the immune system? -The importance of eating clean. -Why is it harder for the elderly to pay bills with their retirement? -What are you doing? What is it doing to me? And Is it ok? -The same power that raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you! -Do you teach your children how to defend themselves? High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
