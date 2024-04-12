Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 12, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2258 - New things coming to you from healthmasters -What new thing is ATF trying to do? -How do elite gain access to more control of the citizens? -Is Ménière disease connected to Covid vaccine? -OJ Simpson dies. -When the body is iodide deficient it can connect to what health issues? -In a study what supplement can help decrease breast cancer and prostate cancer? -Why is the thyroid so important to the immune system? -The importance of eating clean. -Why is it harder for the elderly to pay bills with their retirement? -What are you doing? What is it doing to me? And Is it ok? -The same power that raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you! -Do you teach your children how to defend themselves? High energy must listen show!