CTP (S1E46, 20240504) "Issue, Never Issue" BTS/SP Video

CTP S1E46 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat May 4 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E46) "Issue, Never The Issue"

Oh oh, another "Mad As Hell And I'm Not Gonna Take It Anymore" (Network movie) like ranting/raving, but yes as always while somewhat loud and animated in parts absolutely still all rooted in logic, reason, facts, common-sense, etc. - something The Left can never engage in. From Goodreads: “An SDS radical once wrote, ‘The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.’ In other words the cause - whether inner city blacks or women - is never the real cause, but only an occasion to advance the real cause which is the accumulation of power to make the revolution.” ― David Horowitz, “Barack Obama's Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model” (book).

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: TLB piece "A Republic If You Can Keep It"





Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it-2/





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: https://tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(CTP S1EXX Audio: 23m 19s, Sat May 4 2024)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.