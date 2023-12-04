BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christians in Israel 3Dec23
49 views • 12/04/2023

Pope, all western politicians and Israel--embrace evil/communism; want WWIII acceleration by Christmas Day; causing gold to make new record highs above 2200 (new high today at 2151 3Dec23).

:24 The Talmud Unmasked

:45 Israel Wants To Ban Jesus

1:16 Israeli says to American stopped by Israeli police The Godly thing to do is to kill you

1:43 Christians in Israel face rise in hate crimes

2:37 Christian leaders say little is being done to stop attacks in Jerusalem

3:40 Spitting, Hitting Attacks on Christians are Surging in Israel Extreme and Unacceptable

6 clips, 10:27.

