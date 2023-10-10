BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Volleyball Featuring: 6'1 SETTER - EVA - 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
0
37 views • 10/10/2023

Presented on US Sports by:

Coachtube. Featured course
The Complete Exercise Program for the Female Volleyball Player
https://bit.ly/ExerciseForVolleyball
and
Moosejaw Outerwear
Check Out Moosejaw Brand Outerwear for Fall and Winter
https://bit.ly/Moosejaw1023

On today's show we have an outstanding setter from France whose reach and instincts will create many problems for your opponents and wins for your program.

In our coaches' corner we have a sample from "The Complete Exercise Program for the Female Volleyball Player", so that you or your favorite player can reach new heights in her game. Enjoy!

Video credits:
6'1 SETTER - EVA - 2024
Go Student Athlete USA GSAU
@gostudentathleteusagsau6043
https://www.youtube.com/@gostudentathleteusagsau6043

LBSU Volleyball's unique warmup drill
Coach Brian Gimmillaro walks us through the unique warmup drill he developed for Long Beach State volleyball.
Check out https://bit.ly/ExerciseForVolleyball for more with Coach Gimmillaro

Cool Sports, & Talk.
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

volleyballncaa volleyballvolleyball playervolleyball recruiting
