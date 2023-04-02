© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavy aerial bombardment by Russian Air Force and artillery strikes with amazing precision hit the defensive positions of Ukrainian forces. In Avdiivka, the consequences of the strike on personnel and equipment sites were destroyed by fire, while in Pervomaisky, the artillery strike by the gunners of The 1st Donetsk Army destroyed the manpower of Ukrainian militants in the settlement.
Mirrored -TeleTruth