Freedom Isn't Free But It's Worth Fighting For!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
03/10/2023

Let's set the record straight... Fighting for your freedom Is NOT idiotic!

I still love InfoWars but not if they start going soft. It's weakness not to fight back against tyranny and it's cowardly. What would our forefathers think? They'd be rolling over in their graves right now if they were to see going on what we see going on and if they were to see us all doing NOTHING in the face of this reign of terror.


Related Video: EXCLUSIVE: FBI Files Leaked In Proud Boys Case Panic Deep State

UPDATE: Sources Say FBI Agents Colluded To Illegally Intercept Proud Boy Defendant’s Communications With His Attorney – ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE DEMOLISHED! Paper Trail EXPOSES FBI AGENT AND DOJ!

https://battleplan.news/watch?id=640a58fae8a84c4db2738165 

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com 🇺🇸

Donate on Locals at https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Follow us on Social Media ⬇️

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC 

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

freedomalex jonesinfowarslibertytyrannysteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryproud boysjanuary 6thj6j6ersfreedom isnt freefreedom isnt free but its worth fighting forfighting for freedom isnt idioticpretend patriotspatriots in name only
