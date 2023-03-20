NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blndfold - 03/20/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The democrat party is working overtime to change laws, get rid of our Constitution, and get rid of God, and Guns and the moderate members of that party are leaving. Look for more of this to happen if the Democrats keep breaking laws and moral idaals they don't want to follow, but they will make the rest of us follow them.