Make Your Life Count--Brag on God

Toward The Mark MINUTE with a whole lot in it about what MINISTRY truly is, wanting our life to count and wanting to walk in and flow in God’s purpose for putting us here.

Hear full "When it Comes to Sharing Your Faith..." podcast @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/26439615 on the Toward The Mark channel Between The Lines.





Let’s delve into the mathematical nature of God's creativity, most significantly the blood of Jesus Christ and, along with Him, the uniqueness of our “ministry” as a child of God, our “testimony” developed through personal experiences with “The Holy Trinity” which does include “pain” that is a necessity for growing and drawing close in oneness w-i-t-h “Them”.





A Few Sound Bites in the Full Podcast Message

• "It's time we learn to raise our hands"

• "Jesus Loves Me"

• "We are weak, but He is strong"

• "God has never made a mistake"

• "Testimonies give us our ministry that, when shared out of a heart of intimacy with our Heavenly Father, can transform human hearts."

• "Testimonies build our faith"

• "Pain is a gift from God"

This is a wonder-filled, adventurous journey for a lifetime, friend. We’re really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now our) heart – to share with others this adventurous life sold out to Jesus Christ, giving our life testimony with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

