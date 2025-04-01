© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fight for religious freedom
Bishop Joseph Strickland confronts the growing threats to faith, morality, and religious freedom in today’s world. He explores how Christian values are under attack in politics, education, and culture, urging believers to stand firm in biblical truth. With unwavering conviction, he calls on faith communities to resist societal pressures, defend religious liberty, and actively shape the future. In an era of moral confusion and increasing hostility toward Christianity, this discussion is a powerful reminder that true faith requires courage, perseverance, and a commitment to God’s plan.