Spiritual War | GMO’s AreBioWeapons W.H.O. IS the Cult of Asclepius Against Humanity Dr. Henry Ealy
Transcend The Matrix
Transcend The Matrix
97 views • 04/17/2024

Dr. Henry and Deborah Pietsch cover a gamut of topics; from GMO’s to Plasmids as BioWeapons to protocols for your well-being to de-coding the Cult of Asclepius and the W. H. O’s logo.

Humanity is shifting from being dis-ease reactive to being root cause proactive, as well as beginning to acknowledge the absolute importance of the 5 pillars of our lives; Health, Spiritual, Mental, Financial and Emotional (especially Loving ThySelf). As more the Designed Assault Against Humanity is revealed, it’s important to find the “gems and the cream of the crop” as part of your strategic “winning the spiritual war” team!

 Dr. Henry Ealy is one of the 4 docs that Dr. Bryan Ardis brought together in 2023 to launch “Healing For The A.G.E.S” . The true essence of a doctor or practitioner is someone who cares about the entire aspect of a living being.
Dr. Henry is the Founder of, & Executive Community Director for, the Energetic Health Institute. He holds a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine from SCNM, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA, is Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition by the NANP and a proud Jackie Robinson Scholarship Alumnus. He has over 20 years of teaching & clinical experience helping people care for their amazing body by unlocking the healing potential of Natural Medicines

eating healthygreat awakeninghealing naturallyspiritual guidanceenergetic health institutehealing traumacovid protocolstranscend the matrixtrending nowdeborah pietschnicotine patchesdeb pietschheal traumagive me hopeopen my third eyediscover soul purposespiritual war assistancenefarious agendahow can i make a differencespiritual attack shieldactivate third eye release fearcult of asclepiushealing for the ages trending nowemf guidelines
