On this day 42 yrs ago, Palestinian refugees & Lebanese were brutally massacred

On this day 42 years ago, thousands of Palestinian refugees and Lebanese were brutally massacred by the Phalange, a pro-Israel Maronite militia. The attack occurred in the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut, Lebanon, under the command of Israeli war criminal Ariel Sharon. In 1982. Between 2,000 and 3,500 people were killed.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/16/sabra-and-shatila-massacre-40-years-on-explainer



