Kerry Cassidy On Dark Outpost - Illuminati Desperation
305 views • 02/15/2023

Dark Outpost hosts Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot who connects the dots of various things in the news right now to give us the BIG PICTURE of what is happening in planet Earth  in relation to the nefarious plans of the Deep State\Globalist Cabal\Illuminati.

Topics include: UFO's, fake pandemics, bio-weapons, the vax scandal, Earth changes, the Deep State cabal, the fake alien invasion, spy balloons, Ukraine, human trafficking, child sacrifice, money laundering, Nancy Palosi, Hunter Biden, white hats, Elon Musk, the dark side, Earth ascension, low vibrations, Bluetooth, the Borg, MAC addresses, dimensional portals, the election steal, Chinese interference, Donald Trump, clones, train derailments, and more...

See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022








human traffickingdeep stateascensionmoney launderingcabalufosukrainechild sacrificedark sidebioweaponbluetoothborgearth changeswhite hatsclonesfake pandemicmac addresschinese interferenceelection stealfake alien invasiondimensional portalstrain derailmentsvax scandalbaloonsearth ascension
