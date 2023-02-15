Kerry Cassidy On Dark Outpost - Illuminati Desperation

Dark Outpost hosts Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot who connects the dots of various things in the news right now to give us the BIG PICTURE of what is happening in planet Earth in relation to the nefarious plans of the Deep State\Globalist Cabal\Illuminati.

Topics include: UFO's, fake pandemics, bio-weapons, the vax scandal, Earth changes, the Deep State cabal, the fake alien invasion, spy balloons, Ukraine, human trafficking, child sacrifice, money laundering, Nancy Palosi, Hunter Biden, white hats, Elon Musk, the dark side, Earth ascension, low vibrations, Bluetooth, the Borg, MAC addresses, dimensional portals, the election steal, Chinese interference, Donald Trump, clones, train derailments, and more...



See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence

