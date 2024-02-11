Elise Stefanik Goes on Offense Attacking Democrats as CNN Frames her as Insurrectionist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elise Stefanik went on CNN hosted by Kaitlyn Collins and remained on the office, calling out the DOJ for their hypocrisy and selective prosecution of Republicans, and the Democrat double standard, while CNN and Collins tried to frame her as someone abetting the insurrectionists.
#elisestefanik #trump #uspolitics