BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: BB THE BABY BUTCHER Meanwhile, there are reports that the Netanyahu family will be hidden in a deep underground bunker this week.

Are Iranian officials getting cold feet or are they inflicting psychological harm on Israeli’s by making them wait on the retaliatory attack? That’s the question many people are asking today. Arab news reports suggest the Iranian attack will come later this week or next Monday. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Netanyahu family will be hidden in a deep underground bunker this week.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 08/07/2024
