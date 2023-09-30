© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Says - 2024 Won't Be Trump vs. Biden - Warns It's About to Get Serious - Sept 30 2023
He threw in as a sidenote: “By the way, if it’s [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, we all should be very, very concerned. That guy’s scary and I mean it.”
This is the link that Tucker furnished to read:
https://fightingthecommies.com/TBC
https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-tucker-carlson-says-2024-wont-trump-vs-biden-warns-get-serious/?utm_source=social&utm_medium=tgm&utm_campaign=tgm&utm_content=can