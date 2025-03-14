BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Rubio: The US interaction with Russia on Ukraine can be assessed as Cautiously Optimistic
75 views • 6 months ago

❗️The US interaction with Russia on Ukraine can be assessed as CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

He added that the US will evaluate Russia's position on a ceasefire, and the administration will hold a meeting upon Witkoff’s return from Moscow. Donald Trump will make decisions on further steps.

Adding from Putin: ❗️Trump, his administration doing everything to restore Russia-US relations - Putin

❗️Putin stated that he has reviewed Trump’s call to spare Ukrainian soldiers. 

The Russian president said he understood the US president's appeal to adhere to humanitarian principles regarding Ukrainian military personnel.

⚡️ Ukrainian soldiers who lay down their weapons and surrender will be guaranteed their lives and dignified treatment - Putin (posting videos of Putin's response to Trump's call to "SPARE" Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region - Cynthia)

