THE AVENGERS The Deadly Gift Part One

This production of The Avengers burst in the door of spy and super-hero adventure drama on South African radio in 1971, starring Donald Monat as John Steed, and Diane Appleby as the wonderful Emma Peel. It was based on the fine TV series, which was very popular from the start in the UK, and is an excellent example of radio's adaptation of the television medium. Part pop art, part super hero, and part adventure serial . . this radio show had all of the excitement and intelligence of the original television hit. These madcap multi-parted adventures with two perfectly adept (often referred to as part James Bond, part Wonder Woman ) characters always entertains. It features outlandish, quirky villains, mad scientists, secret organizations

and off-the-wall situations. Each adventure presents the Avengers with a Gordian knot of plot twists that they almost always manage to unravel with style and aplomb. The Avengers is a great radio example of why the pictures in the mind are the most exciting. As for pictures in the mind of the iconic Emma Peel, you may substitute the television vision of Diana Rigg if you desire.



