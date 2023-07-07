"Firefight Through the Ukrainian Enemy's Eyes" - Then the Lights Go Out - His Death on His GoPro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Firefight Through the Enemy's Eyes"
Ukrainian soldiers from the 518th Battalion of the 1st Special Purpose Brigade launched an attack on a Russian stronghold in the Kremennaya sector. During the battle, the Ukrainian Special Forces group was annihilated. A Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman captured his own death on a GoPro camera.
The camera was picked up Russian military personnel, and the video was published by @peromishpagoi
The video begins with the aftermath of the previous Ukrainian offensive which was followed by the soldiers last one.