Revealed! Armageddon: The Battle Plan. Part 1 Har Moghaedoh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a big problem with our assumptions about "Armageddon". It's a word which has taken on epic connotations. Use this particular word and you immediately conjure up images of the most violent, bloody battles imaginable. It's the war to end all wars. But is the common understanding about “Armageddon” actually correct?