© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Chemical and Coke Plant in Avdeevka, Donetsk region was attacked with FAB-500 by Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Ukrainian activists turned the factory into a base, a warehouse for storing tanks and personnel barracks. As a result, Ukrainian manpower, ammunition and fuel warehouses in the company area were destroyed, soot and smoke were strongly visible.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY