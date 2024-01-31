J6 Double Standard: FBI Director Says Pro Hamas Protesters Won't Be Investigated By FBI
J6 Double Standard: FBI Director Wray: Christopher Wray: "We are not going to be investigating non-violent First Amendment activity."
