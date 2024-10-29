NATO Sounds The ALARM: Russia Overtook the US and Became The World's Most Powerful Military Strength

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pro-Ukrainian Western military experts from numerous American and European think tanks are still in a state of shock. They still cannot understand how the Russian army managed to turn the tide of the war and begin to win victories in all directions of the front. These pro-Ukrainian Western experts were confident that with the unprecedented support of Western countries and NATO, Ukraine would win a convincing victory on the battlefield and force the Russian Army to shamefully flee not only from Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Donbass but also from the territory of the Crimean Peninsula.................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/