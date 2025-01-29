BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode 2 Trailer (v2)- 911: Crime Scene to Courtroom
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
7 months ago

This is the trailer (v2) for Episode 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom.


Episode 2 dives into World Trade Center Building 7, presenting to the Grand Jury the evidence of the fires in this high-rise which are blamed by the US Government for the the building's collapse. In episode 2, four experts are featured, along with Attorney Mick Harrison, litigation director for the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, all present evidence that the National Institute of Standards and Technology could not possibly be correct in their assessment of a fire-induced progressive collapse of WTC 7.


The docuseries takes the hard evidence of the 9/11 Crimes directly to the Grand Jury for investigation.


Learn more:


https://911C2C.org

