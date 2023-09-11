BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pete Santilli: There's 179 Days Until Our Republic Is Officially Dead & We The People Hold All The Power To Stop The Destruction! | Save My Freedom with Michele Swinick
124 views • 09/11/2023

ARIZONA CORRUPTION EXPOSED: PETE SANTILLI - There's 179 Days Until Our Republic Is Officially DEAD & We The People Hold All The Power To Stop The Destruction! We Must BAN THE VOTING MACHINES Before The 1st Primary March 5th!

🖥️ SAVE MY FREEDOM TV...Your Censorship-Free, Safe Space, Sanctuary Speakeasy for Patriots


9/8/23: Pete Santilli – The Host of the Pete Santilli Show – The Only Man In America Who Is On The Air – 9 Hours A Day, Delivering Truth Bombs

https://ThePeteSantilliShow.com/

Keywords
pete santillicurrent eventspoliticspodcastdonald trumpvoter fraudelection fraudpaper ballotsvoting machines2024 electionmichele swinicksave my freedomgop primaries
