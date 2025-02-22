Busker Mike X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This busker has fingers that dance over the strings of his old electric guitar. He stops passers by in their tracks and those who have cash (more rare these days) give him some for the delight they experience watching and listening to him. He does this out of love for gifting his art to those who are fortunate to catch him in the Melbourne Bourke Street Mall. Worth sharing.