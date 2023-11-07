© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://honkfm.com/645/frank-sinclotra-angel-eyes
Lyrics:
Hey boost up all you sheeple
Inject anything you see
Have fun you happy sheeple
The jab and the laughs on me
Try to think that deaths not around
Still it's uncomfortably near
My old heart ain’t gaining any ground
Because my Angel Eyes ain't here
Angel Eyes, her poor veins are wrecked
They flow unbearably tight
Need I say that my love's mispent
Mispent with Angel Eyes tonight
So boost up all of you sheeple
Inject anything you see
And have fun you happy sheeple
The jab and the laughs on me
Pardon me but I gotta run
The facts uncommonly clear
I gotta find who gave my girl the boost
And why my Angel Eyes ain't here
'scuse me while I disappear