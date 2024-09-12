BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Homeland Attacks Are Coming – Stay Alert and Informed!
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 8 months ago

The signs of attacks on the homeland are already showing, and we’ve been calling this for months. During the recent debate, even Trump warned about these threats. But with rising migrant attacks, the dangers of 5G, and the potential for future terrorist activity, it’s more important than ever to stay informed.


Make sure you keep up with DAILY intel updates on stormisuponus.com and the Intel Portal. Stay vigilant, stay safe, and don’t let the truth catch you off guard!


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/intel-portal/ Sign up for free on the website.


Wartime correspondents daily 1-3 minute updates are posted as well as my interviews with Juan O'Savin and a variety of guests on my 40 FTV weekly produced program.


Due to THIS FB platform, that is all that I can say. My post that was censored off will be up on that site on the INTEL PORTAL PAGE within 24 hours. Stay safe. Pray. Prepare and never give up.


WWG1WGA -JMC

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/intel-portal/

Keywords
censorshipwwg1wga5g dangerspraypreparestay informedjohn michael chambersstay safestorm is upon usintel portalwartime correspondentsjuan osavin interviews40 ftvhomeland attacksrising migrant threatsfuture terrorismtrump debate warningdaily intel updatesfacebook platform
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy