💥Overnight Russian strikes on Kremenchug
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
24 views • 1 week ago

💥🇺🇦 Footage shows overnight Russian strikes on Kremenchug, including hits on the Kryukovsky Bridge.

According to sources, the strikes not only cut the power supply for trains but also destroyed the winch system and lifting mechanisms of the draw span that allows shipping traffic on the Dnepr.

💥🇺🇦 Aftermath of Russian Geran strike on the Kryukovsky railway bridge across the Dnepr.

Ukraine’s state railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, admitted that train delays will continue for several days due to the damage.

Adding: 

Southern Donetsk Axis — Russian “Vostok” TASK FORCE Group Maintain Momentum - @Voin_DV Sitrep

➡️29th Army Sector:

Assault groups finished liberation of western outskirts of Novoselovka (Dnepropetrovsk region) and keep advancing further. Also, they liberated Horoshee and reached the eastern outskirts of Sosnovka, beginning the fight for this village.

➡️36th Army Sector:

Assault groups reached the northern outskirts of Ternovoe, keeping advancing to the village's center.

➡️5th Army Sector:

Assault groups attacking at the direction of Novonikolaevka, destroying AFU defensive lines and eliminated near 30 enemy soldiers. 

Other sections of the front remain stable with no significant changes.

Via: @voin_dv

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
