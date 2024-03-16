Reading the Bible LIVE: Interplanetary Travel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE:
Revelation 2:26-28 NIV
[26] To the one who is victorious and does my will to the end, I will give authority over the nations— [27] that one ‘will rule them with an iron scepter and will dash them to pieces like pottery’—just as I have received authority from my Father. [28] I will also give that one the morning star.