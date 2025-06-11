© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lavrov: Risks of increasing terrorist threat exist!
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov answered questions at the "Forum of the Future 2050". The questions concerned the Ukrainian crisis and Russia's interaction with the administration of US President Donald Trump.
Mirrored - Russian News
Support the Russian News channel (Bitcoin BTC): 1P85W41S85gEbNCYdb6uazxVDQtM67W779
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net