Former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, attacked France for backing Ukraine's attack on Belgorod on December 30. Medvedev labelled French diplomats as 'Scum. Bas*****. Freaks.' The French Foreign Ministry had justified Ukraine's attack as 'self-defence'
