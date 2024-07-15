Failed Attempt, Who's Responsible?

July 14, 2024 - Without a doubt, God saved Donald Trump’s life yesterday. He should have died from a killer’s bullet, but the wind, turning his head, and the killer’s hurried shot all came together to thwart an assassination. We still have loads of questions, but there is more than enough blame to go around—Looking at you USSS, Media, and Democrats as well as the shooter.





