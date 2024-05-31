WHO PANDEMIC TREATY FLOPS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, member states of the World Health Organization have failed to reach an agreement on the Internal Health Regulation amendments of the proposed pandemic treaty. This comes on the heels of fierce opposition by members of the US Senate, Attorneys General and state legislatures.
