Yes, it's true, Biden withdrew!!! It's all across the media news, since about an hour ago. He's out of the race, but will still be doing his Presidential duties until...

Trump on Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race:

He will go down in the country's history as the worst president ever.

Adding: President Biden has officially declared his endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nominee for the US Presidential race.



Adding, Maria Zakharova's statement:

After Biden's exit from the presidential race, it is necessary to investigate the collusion between the media and U.S. politicians who concealed the truth about his condition, stated Zakharova.

