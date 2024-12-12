BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Martyr Sheikh Atef Diriyeh Laid to Rest in Aqraba, Nablus
FreePalestineTV
A large crowd from the town of Qusra, southeast of Nablus, attended the funeral of the martyr Atef Malek Diriyeh, who was martyred yesterday due to a brutal beating by the occupation forces while he was on his land at the entrance of the town of Qusra, southeast of Nablus.

Hundreds of Palestinian citizens in the town of Aqraba, southeast of Nablus, are laying to rest the martyr Atef Malek Diriyah. He succumbed after being brutally beaten by occupation soldiers yesterday while he was on his land

Interview: Hamza Diriyeh, the martyr's cousin

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 05/12/2024

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
