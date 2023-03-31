Worldwide Salvation Accomplished Through The 144,000

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Often it takes centuries to come back to the truth. It's no different with biblical truth. Scripture interprets scripture. GOD watches over His Word to perform it, all that He has said, He will do! There will always be a Remnant by His Election who understands and walks in the light of His truth in every generation. This condensed version of the original video invites one to re-discover what first century disciples understood about end-time events.