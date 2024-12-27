8 - The Evidence – Seven Biblical End Times Calculations That All Point to a Single Date

Note:

This video is the HD version of the one uploaded on Youtube previously.

The series "The Evidence" talks about the return of Jesus supported by astronomical facts and prophecies.

For this reason it is very important to follow everything carefully and share.

Thank you.





Presentation:

In this first video of the second part of the series "The Evidence" we will begin to deal with spiritual and Biblical topics.

7 Biblical calculations will be explained that all lead to the same date or period confirming in a unique and unequivocal way that we are at the end of time.

All these Biblical calculations all lead to a period or very specific dates: the 2000 years since the death of Jesus and the beginning of his Kingdom.

When there are many evident signs, the wise person recognizes that all of them together make a proof, a certainty.





Below is a list of calculations made on Biblical prophecies and timing:

Jesus was born in September 6 BC during the "Magna" conjunction. The date of his death is Easter (Passover) 27 AD. The 2000th anniversary of his death will be Easter 2027.

The number 2000 in the Bible is associated with wars

The number of days in 2000 years divided by the number of saints gives the number 5: grace and mercy

The number of days of childbirth multiplied by 7 minus 1, and added to the date of Jesus' death gives 2035, the beginning of the new Kingdom.

Prophecy of Daniel chap. 12: 1335 days added to the year of the consecration of the Dome of the Rock gives 2035: the beginning of the new Kingdom.

Prophecy of Daniel chap. 4 gives the year 1914. Adding 120 years (Genesis 6:3) we arrive at 2034: the end of the great tribulation.

It has been calculated that a supernova that will bring destruction to the earth exactly 7 years before the beginning of the new Kingdom: in 2027.









